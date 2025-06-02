Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Tanger has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 5.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 436.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 651,961 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

