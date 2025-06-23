ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 228.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of C opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

