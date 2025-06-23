3,004 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after buying an additional 137,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the period.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
