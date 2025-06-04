NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 11th (NASDAQ:NTCL)

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 11th. NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:NTCL opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. NetClass Technology has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27.

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) Company Profile

Netclass Technology, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services.

