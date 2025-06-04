ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Friday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 6th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:ABM opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,203.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $631,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,721 shares in the company, valued at $21,173,895.26. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

