Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
TSE:PPL opened at C$52.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$48.35 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
