Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 12,087 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$653,302.35. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, with a total value of C$43,077.85. Insiders have bought 18,089 shares of company stock worth $955,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

TSE:PPL opened at C$52.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$48.35 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.