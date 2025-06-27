Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 187.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

