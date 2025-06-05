BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded BioNexus Gene Lab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:BGLC opened at $3.28 on Thursday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

