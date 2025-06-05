Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as £179.35 ($243.05) and last traded at £180.70 ($244.88). Approximately 46,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 252,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at £182.80 ($247.73).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £247 ($334.73) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($249.36), for a total transaction of £305,256 ($413,682.07). Also, insider Rob Coldrake sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($249.36), for a total transaction of £23,736 ($32,166.96). Insiders sold a total of 1,954 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
