Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Rises By 25.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFEM opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $70.20.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.