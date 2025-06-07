Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.