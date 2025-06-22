Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.10 and a 200 day moving average of $623.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.43, for a total transaction of $1,928,283.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,970,116.17. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,954,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.