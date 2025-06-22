CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $175,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $756.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

