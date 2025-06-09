Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 30.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) traded up 30.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 30.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.