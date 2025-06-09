Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Invests $5.19 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

AMZN opened at $213.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

