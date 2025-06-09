Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $337,200.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,479.92. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.54 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

