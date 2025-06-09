TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,346,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

