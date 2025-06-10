Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 7th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business is operating gambling establishments—ranging from land-based resorts and cruise-ship casinos to online gaming platforms. Their performance is driven by consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, regulatory changes and technological innovations in the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $6.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $35.81. 11,928,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,024. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.30. 3,151,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,670. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $31.88. 3,184,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,426. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 4,466,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Further Reading