Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of DAN opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dana’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Dana by 1.1% during the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $9,498,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

