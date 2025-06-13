High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after acquiring an additional 149,784 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

