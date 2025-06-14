Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 263.6% in May

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.10. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Pareto Securities downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

