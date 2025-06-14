Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for TROW Earnings

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

