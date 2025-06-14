What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Cameco FY2025 Earnings?

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCJ. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,595,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cameco by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,797 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

