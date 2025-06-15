CX Institutional Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

