Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.8%

BUD stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

