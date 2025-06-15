Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2,317.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,409,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,668,000 after buying an additional 5,185,595 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,771,000 after buying an additional 1,155,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,659,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after buying an additional 772,961 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.42 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

