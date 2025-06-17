Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 283 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.