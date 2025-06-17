National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £357,719.61 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 33,779 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($14.37) per share, with a total value of £357,719.61 ($485,438.47).

On Monday, June 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($14.05) per share, with a total value of £155.25 ($210.68).

On Wednesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,071 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($203.47).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,063 ($14.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 ($8.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 993.90. The company has a market capitalization of £52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

National Grid ( LON:NG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts expect that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current year.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

