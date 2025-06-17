Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2%

TXN opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.