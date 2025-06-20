Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.16. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,845,813 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,318.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 327,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

