CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after buying an additional 211,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TR stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

