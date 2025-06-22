Head to Head Comparison: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) & Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN)

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimpress and Firemans Contractors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $3.29 billion 0.32 $173.68 million $5.86 7.32 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Firemans Contractors.

This table compares Cimpress and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress 4.61% -27.85% 8.20% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cimpress and Firemans Contractors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Given Cimpress’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Cimpress shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimpress beats Firemans Contractors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

