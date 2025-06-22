Head-To-Head Contrast: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) versus ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 3 16 1 0 1.90 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $78.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 10.43% 11.53% 8.81% ParkerVision N/A N/A -486.62%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and ParkerVision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 2.59 $596.00 million $2.55 28.29 ParkerVision $25.00 million 1.49 -$14.47 million ($0.18) -1.73

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats ParkerVision on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About ParkerVision

(Get Free Report)

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

