Analyzing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) & Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Barfresh Food Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $22.12 billion 1.93 $1.53 billion $4.86 19.05 Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 3.91 -$2.83 million ($0.21) -12.52

Profitability

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -29.00% -194.66% -79.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 6 1 2.64 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus price target of $88.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.40%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.10%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Barfresh Food Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

