Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Omnicell Q2 Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $28.03 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

