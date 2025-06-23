PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.73 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

