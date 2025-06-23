What is William Blair’s Estimate for QXO Q2 Earnings?

Get QXO alerts:

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of QXO in a report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for QXO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QXO’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QXO. Baird R W upgraded shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QXO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

QXO stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QXO by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,539,000 after buying an additional 14,667,571 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $260,941,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QXO by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,886,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,091,000 after buying an additional 312,299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at $118,142,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $50,532,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

