Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

