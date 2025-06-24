LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

