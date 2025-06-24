Top Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oscar Health, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between large-cap and small-cap stocks, often offering a balance of steady growth potential with moderate risk. Investors view them as having more upside than established large caps but greater stability than smaller, less mature companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 192,490,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,325,963. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

OSCR stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 70,491,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.73. Oscar Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 55,673,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,788,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.77.

