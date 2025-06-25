AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

