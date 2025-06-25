Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $272.50

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

RH Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of RH stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in RH by 69.1% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 193,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

