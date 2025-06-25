Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.