Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Jollibee Foods Stock Down 4.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

