D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Immunic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,726 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

