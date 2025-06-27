Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$19.01 and a one year high of C$49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.88.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

