Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

