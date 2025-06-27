FY2026 EPS Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Reduced by Analyst

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.27 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,850.00. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $250,500 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.