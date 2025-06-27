Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, BigBear.ai, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these businesses are smaller and less established, their shares can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 58,805,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,843,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 237,990,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,739,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. 18,003,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

