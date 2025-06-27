The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.